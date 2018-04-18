Hollywood lost one of its great all-time character actors when Harry Dean Stanton died last September at the age of 91. But though the star of Paris, Texas and Repo Man has gone, the Harry Dean Stanton Fest carries on.

The lineup was announced Wednesday for this year’s celebration of Stanton’s work, which takes place July 13-15 in Lexington, Ky. Confirmed guests include actor Dabney Coleman and director Drago Sumonja, who will be taking part in a Q&A after a screening of the Stanton-featuring documentary Char•ac•ter, and Dennis Quaid, who will be performing a show with his band the Sharks. Quaid was a longtime friend of Stanton, having first met him on the set of 1976’s The Missouri Breaks. That film will also be screened over the weekend along with Crossing Mulholland, Young Doctors in Love, Private Benjamin, Repo Man, and last year’s Lucky.

More details about this year’s Harry Dean Stanton Fest can be found at the event’s Facebook page.