Steven Spielberg becomes first director to cross $10 billion at worldwide box office

Ready Player One has grossed an estimated $114.9 million in the U.S. with a global total of $475.1 million after three weeks in theaters, but even more impressive is what this means for director Steven Spielberg.

Often hailed as the most commercially successful filmmaker, the visionary’s body of work — which includes Jaws, Jurassic Park, and Indiana Jones — has now collectively crossed $10 billion at the worldwide box office, according to Box Office Mojo, making Spielberg the first director to do so.

Peter Jackson is about $3 billion behind that milestone. The helmer of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit films has a lifetime total of approximately $6,502.7 billion, followed by Transformers‘ Michael Bay ($6.451 billion), Avatar‘s James Cameron ($6.139 billion), and Harry Potter‘s David Yates ($5.347 billion).

RELATED: Every Steven Spielberg movie, ranked

The original Jurassic Park is still Spielberg’s biggest commercial success with $983.8 million (not adjusted for inflation). Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (despite the many skeptics it garnered) comes in second with $786.6 million, and E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial comes in third with $717 million.

In the past year alone, Spielberg took a quick detour from post-production on Ready Player One to direct a little Oscar contender you might know as The Post, and there’s plenty more on the director’s docket in the months ahead. With a West Side Story remake and another Indiana Jones in the works, might he leap over another box office hurdle?