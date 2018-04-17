Steven Spielberg is going to make a D.C. Comics movie.

Hot of the success of Ready Player One, the Oscar-winning hitmaker is reuniting with Warner Bros. to produce and very possibly direct the action-adventure film Blackhawk.

Blackhawk is based on the 1941 comic about a team of World War II fighter pilots led by a mysterious man known as Blackhawk. The screenplay for is being written by Spielberg’s frequent collaborator David Koepp (Jurassic Park).

“It was wonderful working with the team at Warner Bros. to bring Ready Player One to the screen,” Spielberg said in a statement. “They bring a blend of passion and professionalism to everything they do and have a tremendous history in this genre. I am excited to reunite with them on Blackhawk.”

Added Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group: “We are so proud to be the studio behind Steven Spielberg’s latest hit, and are thrilled to be working with him again on this new action adventure. We can’t wait to see what new ground he will break in introducing Blackhawk to movie audiences worldwide.”

Spielberg is still expected to first direct the fifth installment of the Indiana Jones franchise and then his take on West Side Story.

