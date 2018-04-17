Dan Harmon is an ill-tempered cop in Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss clip

In the extravagantly monikered dark comedy Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss by Passing Through the Gateway Chosen by the Holy Storsh, Kate Micucci and Sam Huntington play recent Los Angeles transplants who have managed to find the perfect apartment. The only downside? The devotees of the Cult of Storsh keep breaking in to ceremoniously kill themselves in the bathtub, where their holy leader (Taika Waititi) ended his life.

Premiering this Friday at the Tribeca Film Festival, Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss is directed by Vivieno Caldinelli and produced by Elijah Wood’s Company X. The cast also includes Mark McKinney, Rhea Seehorn, and Community creator Dan Harmon.

Watch an exclusive clip from Seven Stages above, and check out the film’s poster by artist Andrew Kolb, below.