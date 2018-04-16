Harry Potter stars Tom Felton, Emma Watson, and Matthew Lewis had a Hogwarts reunion

Draco Malfoy may have detested Hermione Granger and Neville Longbottom, but Tom Felton has nothing but love for his former Harry Potter costars.

The actor behind the blond-haired villain shared a photo on Instagram of a mini-Potter reunion he had with Emma Watson and Matthew Lewis, who portrayed Gryffindors Hermione Granger and Neville Longbottom respectively. “School mates #hogwartsalumni,” he captioned the image.

Though it’s been seven years since the final film premiered, it’s heartwarming to see the former costars are still friendly after all this time (always).