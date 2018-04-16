Carrie Coon is voicing one of the Avengers: Infinity War villains

What’s a battle for the fate of the universe after you’ve survived the Rapture?

The Leftovers and Fargo star Carrie Coon is part of the Avengers: Infinity War cast, directors Joe and Anthony Russo have revealed, and she’s voicing one of the members of the villainous Black Order.

In an interview with Britain’s Radio Times, the Russo brothers confirmed that Irish actor Tom Vaughan-Lawlor is the voice of Ebony Maw, another member of the Black Order. When asked if they could reveal “any other interesting voices in the Black Order,” Joe Russo responded, “Carrie Coon is Proxima Midnight.”

Proxima Midnight is the sole female member of the Black Order, the “children” and henchmen of the evil Thanos (Josh Brolin). The quartet was first introduced to the Marvel comics world in 2013, and their involvement in Infinity War was revealed at Disney’s D23 Expo last summer.

The Square star Terry Notary is said to be voicing another member of the Black Order, Cull Obsidian. (Both he and Vaughan-Lawlor also performed the motion-capture work for their characters, according to Variety.) The actor voicing the fourth member of the group, Corvus Glaive, has not yet been revealed.

Coon earned an Emmy nomination for her role on FX’s Fargo, and recently appeared in Steven Spielberg’s The Post.

Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters April 24.