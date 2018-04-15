Golden Globe nominee R. Lee Ermey, best known for his role as Gunnery Sgt. Hartman in Stanley Kubrick’s Full Metal Jacket, passed away Sunday from complications of pneumonia, according to an announcement made via his official Twitter account by his longtime manager, Bill Rogin.

“It is with deep sadness that I regret to inform you all that R. Lee Ermey (“The Gunny”) passed away this morning from complications of pneumonia,” Rogin wrote. “He will be greatly missed by all of us. Semper Fi, Gunny. Godspeed.”

Nicknamed “The Gunny,” Ermey not only portrayed military members in numerous of his films, but he also served as one in real life. Born March 24, 1944, in Kansas, Ermey was a drill instructor in the Marines and also as a staff sergeant. He served 14 months in Vietnam, completed two tours in Japan, and had spent 11 years in the military before he retired and ventured out to Hollywood.

One of Ermey’s first roles was playing a helicopter pilot in the 1979 classic Apocalypse Now. He went on to receive a Golden Globe for his performance as Gunnery Sgt. Hartman in 1987’s Full Metal Jacket, as well as a best supporting actor award from the Boston Society of Film Critics. Some of his other film credits include Mississippi Burning, Fletch Lives, Se7en, the 2003 remake of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Toy Story, and Prefontaine. He most recently hosted Outdoor Channel’s GunnyTime With R. Lee Emery.