Milos Forman, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest director, dies at 86

Milos Forman, the Oscar-winning director behind One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest and Amadeus, died on Friday night, his agent, Dennis Aspland, confirmed to EW. He was 86.

Aspland said he received a text message from Forman’s wife, Martina Forman, with the news. No funeral arrangements have been made just yet. The New York Times also reports Forman, a native of the Czech Republic, passed away in Connecticut.

The filmmaking community is already feeling the pangs of losing such a talent.

“He had a tremendous filmography that documented the rebel heart and human spirit,” Baby Driver director Edgar Wright tweeted of the news. “I have seen ‘One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest’ enough times to be able to silently mouth along with the movie.”

Adam McKay (The Big Short), Larry Karaszewski (American Crime Story producer), Jorge R. Gutierrez (The Book of the Dead), Ron Howard (Solo: A Star Wars Story), actor Antonio Banderas James Mangold (Logan) also expressed sentiments.

“Crushed tonight to learn of the passing of one of the great teachers in my life, Milos Foreman,” Mangold wrote. “He leaves behind a beautiful and moving and artistically daring collection of films and also many other students touched by his generosity, charm and brilliance.”

Very sad to hear that the great director Miloš Forman has passed away. He had a tremendous filmography that documented the rebel heart and human spirit. I have seen 'One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest' enough times to be able to silently mouth along with the movie. RIP. pic.twitter.com/4QwOHL7tS4 — edgarwright (@edgarwright) April 14, 2018

Crushed tonight to learn of the passing of one of the great teachers in my life, Milos Foreman. He leaves behind a beautiful and moving and artistically daring collection of films and also many other students touched by his generosity, charm and brilliance. RIP. — Mangold (@mang0ld) April 14, 2018

One of the greats. Thank you and may you Rest In Peace. https://t.co/b88aKy7OIk — Adam McKay (@GhostPanther) April 14, 2018

Milos Forman was our friend and our teacher. He was a master filmmaker – no one better at capturing small unrepeatable moments of human behavior. We made two movies together and every day spent with him was a unique adventure. Milos loved life. I will miss his laughter. pic.twitter.com/1ER5ExUUHx — Larry Karaszewski (@Karaszewski) April 14, 2018

I experienced Amadeus when I was 10 in Mexico and it affected me in countless ways. To witness the rebellious triumph and heartfelt tragedies in the lives of artists like this convinced me I wanted to be one. Or die trying. Gracias, maestro Milos Forman. Your legacy is forever. pic.twitter.com/E01nWjInyX — Jorge R. Gutierrez (@mexopolis) April 14, 2018

One of the world’s truly great movie makers. RIP #MilosForman check out his filmography & see one of his movies this weekend to honor him. https://t.co/YLev5CS2jk — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) April 14, 2018

Forman, born in Caslav, Czechoslovakia, told EW in 1999 about the first film he saw that truly spoke to him — a silent version of a Czech opera. “The curtain went up. You saw the bride start to sing. And at that moment, the whole theater started to sing along,” he said. “That’s what I thought the movies were about — to sing along. It fascinated me.”

The first feature film he made after a batch of documentaries was Black Peter, a 1964 coming-of-age tale about the first few days of a teenager’s life as he starts work. It began his exploration of antiestablishment, a theme he would return to. By 1967, he had produced The Firemen’s Ball that served as a satire of the government and, in the wake of the Soviet invasion of 1968, he found himself banned from the country for 20 years.

So he came to America. In the years that followed, he would make one of his most celebrated films, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. Michael Douglas and Saul Zaentz had approached Forman about adapting the Ken Kesey book, and Jack Nicholson would go on to star. The film garnered five Oscar wins — including Forman’s first for Best Director — and it would help reunite the filmmaker with his sons.

“Several times before, I asked the Czech government to let my children come see me, and they never did. But when they learned this film was nominated for all these Academy Awards, they suddenly gave them permission to visit me,” he told EW. “It’s the paradox of a society that blames capitalism for the evil of this world, but nothing, nothing impresses them more than success in the capitalist world.”

Forman followed up this film with the movie adaptation of the Broadway musical Hair, the eight-time Oscar-nominated Ragtime, the eight-time Oscar-winning Amadeus, the Colin Firth-led Valmont, and The People vs. Larry Flynt (a film that almost earned Forman his third Best Director Oscar.)

Antonio Banderas called Forman a “genius of cinematography and master in the portrayal of the human condition,” while Josh Gad called him an “icon.” See more responses from the movie world below.

Milos Forman has left us. Genius of cinematography and master in the portrayal of the human condition. RIP pic.twitter.com/pLcXIeEH9h — Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) April 14, 2018

Just learned the sad new about #milosforman who’s movies are among some of my favorites of all time. A resume that produces both “One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest and “Amadeus” deserves to be up there alongside the greats. Good bye to an icon. And Bravo. pic.twitter.com/tnNHrEgw8H — Josh Gad (@joshgad) April 14, 2018

Proof that the most brilliant of filmmakers could also be unfailingly kind, generous, humble and loyal. Thank you Milos Forman pic.twitter.com/btUmryxjRr — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) April 14, 2018

RIP #MilosForman, a brilliant filmmaker. He directed my sister Meg Tilly in Valmont. She adored him. Here is Milos, Colin Firth, and Meg relaxing on the set between scenes. pic.twitter.com/p4Ex22pzjU — Jennifer Tilly (@JenniferTilly) April 14, 2018

Director Miloš Forman has died. He was a genius. I can’t say what an impact his astonishing work had on me. Not just Cuckoo’s Nest and Amadeus (surely in anyone’s Top 20) but Man on Moon, Larry Flint, the pioneering Ragtime and biting, satirical Fireman’s Ball. #RIP — Nick Murphy (@nickmurftweets) April 14, 2018