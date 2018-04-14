Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom teaser reveals the new dinosaur monstrosity

There’s a new ferocious hybrid dinosaur on the loose. While Jurassic World had the Indominus Rex, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom‘s latest teaser reveals the sequel’s Indoraptor. Not much is known about this “clever girl,” except that hiding under your covers isn’t a great line of defense.

The teaser, which dropped ahead of the full-length trailer reveal on April 18, shows Owen facing down the Indoraptor on a rooftop. Director J.A. Bayona confirmed on social media that this truly is the new breed causing havoc.

You’d think after the mess that was the Indominus Rex, the science minds behind the park would stop making these creatures.

The main plot of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom involves the Dinosaur Protection Group, founded by Bryce Dallas Howard’s Claire, enlisting Owen to return to Isla Nublar to rescue the dinosaurs. You see, a once dormant volcano sits on the island and is now active, threatening to decimate all life.

Based on the teaser footage of a giant mosasaurus going to snack on a surfer, it seems like these dinosaurs do in fact escape the island.

B.D. Wong and Jeff Goldblum joined the sequel, which also features James Cromwell, Ted Levine, Justice Smith, Geraldine Chaplin, Daniella Pineda, Toby Jones, Rafe Spall, and Isabella Sermon. Jurassic World helmer Colin Trevorrow produced and co-wrote the film, and will return to direct the third installment.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom will hit theaters on June 22. Watch the new teaser above.