Dragon Tattoo sequel star Claire Foy rocks her Lisbeth Salander haircut

The new Lisbeth Salander is ready for her closeup.

Claire Foy, known for wearing The Crown in Netflix’s series, has stepped out with the cast of The Girl in the Spider’s Web, the upcoming sequel for the Girl with the Dragon Tattoo movie franchise. The actress was spotted posing with her director and cast mates in a new video teasing the production.

“[Director] Fede [Alvarez] always told me that it was the story of Lisbeth and where she’s come from, where she’s going to,” Foy says. “At the beginning of the story, you sort of find somebody who’s looking for what their purpose in life is, really.”

Norwegian actor Sverrir Gudnason, who’s taking over for Daniel Craig as the film’s crusading journalist, calls this version of Lisbeth “very up to date to what’s happening in the world right now.” He joins actors Lakeith Stanfield (Get Out, Atlanta), Stephen Merchant (Logan), Sylvia Hoeks (Blade Runner 2049), and Claes Bang (The Square).

Michael Campanella/Sony Pictures Releasing International

Foy succeeds Rooney Mara and Noomi Rapace, who played Lisbeth in the American and Swedish Dragon Tattoo films, respectively.

The Girl in the Spider’s Web is the second U.S. film adaptation based on the novels that were started by author Stieg Larsson. Writer David Lagercrantz penned the Spider’s Web book after Larsson’s death in 2004, and it’s now coming to theaters with a screenplay by Steven Knight, Alvarez, and Jay Basu.

“I think this is a fresh take on the series,” Stanfield says. “This is the first time it’s been adapted, this particular story, so I think it’ll be nice to see a different aspect of it than people have seen before.”

The film started shooting in Berlin and Stockholm in January ahead of a planned debut in theaters this October 19.