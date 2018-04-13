Watch a terrifying clip from the Tribeca horror film The Dark

In The Dark, an undead-and-hating-it young flesh-eater named Mina haunts the woods surrounding her childhood home. When she befriends a physically abused boy, she must figure out why, for once, she isn’t feeling homicidal.

According to writer-director Justin P. Lange, “While The Dark certainly falls into the more general horror category, I tend to look at it as more of a twisted fairy tale.” He adds, “It’s scary and disturbing and draws from a range of different influences, such as Psycho, Let the Right One In, Pan’s Labyrinth, and No Country for Old Men. Ultimately at its core, this is an emotional story about two kids who were robbed of the ability to be just that … kids. And they find in each other an understanding and an empathy that opens up a pathway back to innocence.”

Starring Nadia Alexander, Toby Nichols, and Karl Markovics, The Dark will make its world premiere April 21 at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Watch an exclusive clip from The Dark above, and see the film’s poster below.