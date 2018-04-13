Get a taste of #Bao, our upcoming short opening ahead of #Incredibles2 June 15. pic.twitter.com/Yw17N2pNZX — Disney•Pixar (@DisneyPixar) April 12, 2018

This week saw the release of a new Incredibles 2 trailer, but Pixar didn’t stop there. The studio also released a preview of the short film that will play before that superhero sequel in theaters, titled Bao. The story centers on a Chinese-Canadian woman feeling the pains of an empty nest, who gets another shot at motherhood when one of her handmade dumplings comes to life.

Bao is directed by Pixar storyboard artist Domee Shi, which makes her the first female short director in the studio’s history. She told told EW in March that Bao was a personal story for her.

“Often times it felt like my mom would treat me like a precious little dumpling, wanting to make sure I was safe, that I didn’t go out late, all that stuff,” Shi told EW. “I just wanted to create this magical, modern-day fairy tale, kind of like a Chinese Gingerbread Man story. The word ‘bao’ actually means two things in Chinese: Said one way, it means steamed bun. Said another, it means something precious. A treasure.”

Check out the teaser above. Bao arrives in theaters June 15 alongside Incredibles 2.