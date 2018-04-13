With roles in last year’s Kubrickian terror tale A Cure for Wellness, writer-director Sergio Sánchez’s just-released supernatural thriller Marrowbone, and the upcoming remake of giallo classic Suspiria, actress Mia Goth’s career seems to be going through something of a horror phase. So, is Goth a fan of the genre? “Not necessarily,” says Goth. “If I love the character, if I’m drawn to the character, that’s all that really matters to me. The genre of it comes second to that. It just so happens that a few of my films recently happen to be in this genre scene. And also, I feel like you can’t really contain Marrowbone into one genre. It’s kind of all over the board. It’s horror, it’s fantasy, it’s drama. It’s a little bit of everything.”

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Please set up Marrowbone for our readers.

MIA GOTH: It’s these four siblings (played by Goth, George MacKay, Charlie Heaton, Matthew Stagg), and they seek refuge in this old, abandoned, grand home, and they’re trying to make a life for themselves after the death of their mother. For a short while, everything seems to be okay, considering everything they’ve already had to go through. But we start to realize that actually not everything is as it seems, and that there’s some sort of haunting spirit present in the film.

What attracted you to the project?

It really interested me, especially because I knew that it was Sergio that wrote it, and I had known about The Orphanage (JA Bayona’s 2007 horror film, which Sánchez also wrote) and watched it before, so that really excited me. The role of Jane was also very interesting to me because she is very much the maternal one in the film, she is very much a nurturer. and I’ve never done anything like that before.

What was the shoot like?

The shoot was fantastic. I don’t think I’ve ever had so much fun and enjoyed it so much. I mean, it really was just incredible. Everyone on that film, from Sergio, to all the actors, to the crew, to the producers, everyone was so wonderful. and I really couldn’t speak more highly of them all. I think the fact that we got the opportunity to shoot on location in this real home that was on this incredible location in Asturias in northern Spain, it just helped all the movie-making, everything felt that much more real, and authentic, and genuine. And that’s what Sergio was really after the whole time, he just wanted to make it feel as honest as possible. How do we make this story come alive? And everyone helped each other, and everyone was very generous, and I think it really comes through in the film.

I spoke with Charlie Heaton and he said that the four of you who played family members in the film became very close and remain so now.

Yeah, and I think Sergio really wanted that, and I think the fact that we were in a foreign country, and we didn’t speak the language, and we were in this tiny little beautiful town, it kind of forced us to become that much closer that much quicker, because we really didn’t have anything else to fall back on, so we really started to rely on each other for a lot. I guess it’s also just a bit of luck that we all enjoyed each other’s company. In many ways it did feel like family, there wasn’t any acting involved there at all, and he’s right, we still are in communication, we’ve got a WhatsApp group. What you see in the film in terms of the family being created, and the friendship with Allie (Anya Taylor-Joy), that’s all very genuine.

What can you say about Luca Guadagnino’s new remake of Suspiria?

I can’t really talk about that at all, except [to say] that that was also an incredible experience. I haven’t seen it yet, but I’m really really excited to, and I think we’ve made something really quite brilliant. I think Luca is a fantastic director.

Marrowbone is now available to watch in select theaters and on VOD.