Elle Fanning gets gothic in first Mary Shelley trailer

Elle Fanning stars as the acclaimed author who invented Frankenstein — and the very genre of science fiction — in the first trailer for Mary Shelley.

Directed by Haifaa al-Mansour, the drama follows the 16-year-old Mary Wollstonecraft Godwin as she meets and marries the young poet Percy Bysshe Shelley (Douglas Booth). The young Mary is brilliant, imaginative, and fascinated by macabre subjects, and she’s haunted by the untimely death of her mother Mary Wollstonecroft, a philosopher and feminist writer who died shortly after Mary’s birth.

And when the renowned poet Lord Byron (Tom Sturridge), a friend of her husband, issues a challenge to write a ghost story, Mary comes up with the idea that will become her literary masterpiece, the monstrous and inventive Frankenstein.

Bel Powley, Joanne Froggatt, and Maisie Williams also star. Mary Shelley will be hit theaters in limited release on May 25.