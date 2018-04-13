Watch the action-packed new trailer for Incredibles 2

The Parr family is back in action.

A new trailer for Incredibles 2 arrived online Friday, packed with new footage from the upcoming animated superhero sequel.

Incredibles 2 centers on matriarch Helen Parr, a.k.a. Elastigirl, who is called on to lead a campaign to bring Supers back into the spotlight.

That means Bob/Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson) must navigate the day-to-day life at home with the couple’s three children, Violent, Dash, and Jack-Jack, who is starting to show the extent of his powers. But their mission is put in jeopardy when a new villain emerges with a dangerous plot (you know, as evil villains do) that the family must confront together.

Written and directed by Brad Bird (who also voices the fashionable Edna Mode), Incredibles 2 brings back Samuel L. Jackson as Frozone and also features the voices of Sarah Vowell, Huck Milner, Bob Odenkirk, Catherine Keener, Jonathan Banks, Sophia Bush, Isabella Rossellini.

Watch the new footage above and see the film’s latest poster below. Incredibles 2 hits theaters June 15.