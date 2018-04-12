The Sandlot gang reunites for the film's 25th anniversary

They say legends never die, proven by this reunion of the legendary cast of The Sandlot.

In honor of the 25th anniversary of the film’s release, the Today show got the cast together to talk about the film and hit a few balls around. Present for the reunion were Smalls (Tom Guiry), Ham (Patrick Renna), Squints (Chauncey Leopardi), DeNunez (Brandon Quintin Adams), Yeah-Yeah (Marty York), Timmy (Shane Obedzinski), Bertram (Grant Gelt) and Repeat (Shane Obedzinski), as well as writer/director/narrator David Mickey Evans.

The cast reflected on the impact the film had on themselves and on the generation that grew up loving the movie. “I mean, it definitely gets you in places for free. I can’t walk through a Las Vegas casino without someone yelling ‘Yeah-Yeah!'” York told Today correspondent Gadi Schwartz.

“The film was made with the same amount of love that people have for it, and it was the greatest summer of our lives,” said Evans. Added Renna, “Seeing these guys, some of them I haven’t seen in 25 years, but it is just like we’re back.”

Schwartz also shared a behind-the-scenes tidbit: the boys’ favorite memory from their summer of filming The Sandlot wasn’t from their own movie — it was sneaking in to a showing of Basic Instinct.

A new collector’s edition DVD and Blu-ray of The Sandlot has been released in celebration of the film’s 25th anniversary. More of the reunion can be seen on Today‘s website.