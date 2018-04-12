Malin Akerman got her real wedding dress from 27 Dresses

Watch the full episode of Couch Surfing streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

Malin Akerman may have played a Bridezilla in 27 Dresses, but she suffered a real-life bridal emergency that the film was able to resolve in her hour of need.

Akerman joined Couch Surfing on PeopleTV and revealed that her real-life wedding dress came from 27 Dresses when she was in a pinch. “I got married while we were shooting this,” she explains. “Interestingly enough, I was having my wedding dress made. It was shipped from LA. I got it, didn’t fit, and I was two days out from my wedding. Luckily, I was on this movie, and they sent me into New York to get a dress. I literally just picked one that fit. And then off I went to my wedding.”

The actress also revealed that she was tempted to wear a dress we see on screen — the redesigned gown that belonged to her character’s mother — but the film would not allow it. “But I got a good one,” she reassures viewers.

