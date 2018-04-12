Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton talks New Mutants: 'They're going full-fledged horror'

Stranger Things actor Charlie Heaton has confirmed that the X-Men movie New Mutants is most definitely a horror film.

“It’s basically about these mutants in a facility for damaged mutants,” Heaton told EW last week. “It’s a story about these characters coming to grips with who they are and it’s a horror X-Men movie, which we haven’t seen before. I feel like, for an X-Men movie, yeah, I think they’re going full-fledged horror. Without saying too much — I really don’t want to give away too much what it’s about, it’s very under wraps — but it is, in terms of anything we’ve seen in the X-Men world, it definitely is a horror film. It’s scarier than anything we’ve seen in that genre.”

Heaton also talked a little about his character in the Josh Boone-directed film, the release of which was recently pushed to Aug. 2, 2019, following reshoots.

“I play Sam Guthrie, whose mutant name is Cannonball,” said Heaton. “Sam comes from Kentucky, and he’s kind of a working-class boy, and he has the ability to project himself through the sky like a cannonball.”

Heaton knows of what he speaks when it comes to the horror genre. In addition to Stranger Things, the British actor can be seen in the new supernatural thriller Marrowbone, which will be released in select theaters and on VOD April 13.

Watch a clip of Heaton in Marrowbone above and the trailers for both that film and New Mutants below.