Bill Hader and James McAvoy in talks for sequel to Stephen King's It

Beep beep.

Pennywise may have located the grown-up Richie Tozier and Bill Denbrough, sources confirm to EW.

Bill Hader is in talks to star in the sequel to It as the motor-mouthed joker Richie (played in the first film by Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard), and James McAvoy is negotiating to take on the role of Bill (originated by Midnight Special actor Jaeden Lieberher).

As previously reported, Jessica Chastain is in talks to play the adult Beverly Marsh, the part previously played by Sophia Lillis.

Fans have been trying to guess who might play the adult versions of the kid parts ever since New Line announced that its big-screen adaptation of Stephen King’s epic 1986 novel would be split into two films.

Director Andy Muschietti has also been playing that game, and said some of the young actors were hired with specific stars in mind. Even the cast members themselves have weighed in.

In the second half of the story, the Losers Club members return to the town of Derry, Maine, about 27 years after the events of the first film to once again confront the evil, shapeless presence they defeated as children.

All of the Losers will have traumas that linger from their youth in Derry, and the resurrection of Pennywise serves as the catalyst for dealing with the more mundane monsters who plague them in adulthood.

The sequel will also include new scenes showing the kids as they deal with the aftermath of the first story, so expect all the young actors to return alongside Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise, the creature’s favorite form.

