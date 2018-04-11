Jim Carrey is a long way from Ace Ventura: Pet Detective and Dumb and Dumber territory in the new thriller Dark Crimes, and EW has an exclusive look at the trailer.

Directed by Alexandros Avranas, the film stars Carrey as a police officer named Tadek, who finds similarities between an unsolved murder and a crime outlined in a book by famed writer Krystov Kozlow (Marton Csokas). As Tadek begins to track Kozlow and his girlfriend, a mysterious sex club worker (Charlotte Gainsbourg), his obsession grows and he descends into an underworld of sex, lies, and corruption to find the shocking truth.

Dark Crimes will be released April 19 on DIRECTV before opening in theaters and On Demand on May 11. Watch the trailer above.