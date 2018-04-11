Nick Offerman shows off his musical side in Hearts Beat Loud trailer

Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation) gets his groove on in the endearing new dramedy Hearts Beat Loud.

Costarring Ted Danson, Toni Collette, Blythe Danner, and Sasha Lane, the film chronicles the formation of a band between a single dad (played by Offerman) and his college-bound daughter (Kiersey Clemons, of Dope and Transparent). It also features original songs by Keegan DeWitt.

While Offerman has been playing music most of his life, he tells EW it was “never to any great acclaim. I think the pinnacle of my career was, in high school, I was the lead tenor sax in the jazz band. And I won the Louis Armstrong Jazz Award. Minooka High School, 1988. Boom.”

A self-taught acoustic guitarist, Offerman strapped on an electric for the first time for Hearts Beat Loud. “I’m very proud that I was able to passably perform the music in the film,” he says. “But the guitar licks that I’m playing, to my way of thinking, are pretty rudimentary. But they represent three months of sweaty, insecure toil.”

Clemons and Offerman bonded while filming. “I can’t imagine having anyone else play my dad in a movie and to have to be so vulnerable and open and loving,” she says. “It was such a dream to have someone like him to be so cozy and call ‘Dad’ for two months. He refers to me as his goddess daughter.”

The actress also enjoyed the catchy tunes that she and Offerman had to perform, and she thinks filmgoers will too. “You’re leaving, humming songs that make you happy and feel really good, and,” she says with a laugh. “You’re probably going to call your dad.”

Hearts Beat Loud will open in limited release June 8. Watch the exclusive trailer above.