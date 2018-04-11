Evan Peters and Barry Keoghan plan a heist in first American Animals trailer

“Ever feel like you’re waiting for something to happen, but you don’t know what it is?”

Plenty of us have felt that way at one point or another, but most likely not with the same result seen in the first trailer for American Animals. In this new look at the upcoming heist film, that “something” is “plotting to steal some valuable books from your college library.”

Written and directed by Bart Layton (The Imposter), American Animals is based on the true story of four friends (played by Evan Peters, Barry Keoghan, Blake Jenner, and Jared Abrahamson) who attempt to pull off that brazen heist — or, as Peters’ wild-child Warren puts it, “something dangerous and very exciting.” He and aspiring artist Spencer (Keoghan, from Dunkirk and The Killing of a Sacred Deer), along with their other two pals, plan to steal from the special collections library at Spencer’s college, which includes one tome worth millions of dollars.

Naturally, however, those plans go awry and, per the film’s synopsis, “as the daring theft unfolds through each of their perspectives, each of them start to question whether their attempts to inject excitement and purpose into their lives is simply a misguided attempt at achieving the American Dream.”

The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year before also screening at SXSW in March. It arrives in theaters June 1, with a cast that also includes Ann Dowd.

Watch the first trailer for American Animals above, and see the film’s poster below.