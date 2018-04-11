A political visionary’s life and legacy go under the microscope in the first full-length trailer for Netflix’s upcoming four-part documentary special Bobby Kennedy for President.

Released Wednesday morning, the preview offers a glimpse into the project’s examination of Kennedy’s political passion and social influence before his 1968 assassination at age 42, from helping his brother, John, get elected president to championing human rights as the nation grappled with racial divide and looming involvement in the Vietnam War.

Directed by nonfiction filmmaker Dawn Porter, who previously won a special jury prize at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival for her reproductive rights doc Trapped, Bobby Kennedy for President will additionally feature rare and never-before-seen footage of the politician’s family life, highlighting his life as a father outside of his progressive professional platform.

Bobby Kennedy for President will have its world premiere April 25 at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival in New York City. Ticket information is available here ahead of the film’s April 27 worldwide rollout on Netflix. Watch the full trailer above.