Doctor Strange director and screenwriter to serve as jury co-presidents at Cinepocalypse Festival

Don’t be surprised if this year’s Cinepocalypse Festival in Chicago gets a little strange. It was announced Tuesday that Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson and the film’s co-writer C. Robert Cargill will serve as co-presidents of the feature film jury during the event, which takes place at the Music Box Theatre from June 21-28.

The organizers of Cinepocalypse have also announced that this year’s festival will feature the world premiere of director Michael Winnick’s Malicious, about a malevolent entity which is unleashed from a cursed antique box and terrorizes a young couple. Malicious stars Josh Stewart (The Collector) and Bojana Novakovic (Beyond Skyline), and is produced by Shaun Redick, an executive producer on Get Out.

“From Sinister to Doctor Strange, both Derrickson and Cargill exemplify everything we love about genre filmmaking,” said Cinepocalypse founder Josh Goldbloom in a statement. “Their rise to success is no small feat, and that they share in our enthusiasm to help showcase the best up-and-coming independent efforts makes their inclusion as Feature Film Jury presidents even more thrilling for us. Our 2018 lineup of over 50 films is shaping up to be our most exciting yet, and with world premieres such as Malicious, and many more surprises in store, there’s never been a better time to celebrate genre cinema.”

Cinepocalypse 2018 will reveal its first wave of films in May.