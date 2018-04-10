Avengers: Infinity War stars thank Marvel fans for '10 years of fandom'

It’s been 10 years since the Marvel Cinematic Universe began with Iron Man in 2008, and some fans have been sticking with these films all this time. Iron Man and Captain America may still have some beef, but Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans — and a bunch more Marvel movie stars — have come together to thank everyone ahead of the release of Avengers: Infinity War.

Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Tom Holland (Spider-Man), Anthony Mackie (Falcon), Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), and Dave Bautista (Drax) know how many people showed up to conventions dressed in their finest cosplay, and how many more waited in lines — sometimes overnight — to get into the Hall H panels at San Diego Comic-Con.

“To all our amazing fans, the truth is we are here for you,” Downey says. “We gotta thank you for 10 years of support and inspiration. You’re the reason we’re here.”

Perhaps the biggest thank you of all is Avengers: Infinity War, which brings together practically every major superhero we’ve seen on the big screen for one movie.

Josh Brolin portrays Thanos, the “Mad Titan” villain we first saw in the post-credits scene of the first Avengers movie. Now, with 18 movies in the bag for the MCU, he’s emerged from the galactic shadows to collect all six Infinity Stones and wipe out Earth. Many more figures will join the fight, including Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther, Dana Gurira’s Okoye, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, Zoe Saldana’s Gamora, Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord, and the Vin Diesel-voiced Groot.

Avengers: Infinity War will hit theaters on April 27.