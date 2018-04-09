Jason Statham battles the world's biggest shark in first trailer for The Meg

In director Jon Turtletaub’s new action movie The Meg (out Aug. 10), a deep-sea submersible — part of an international undersea observation program — has been attacked by a massive creature, previously thought to be extinct, and now lies disabled at the bottom of the deepest trench in the Pacific with its crew trapped inside. Expert deep sea rescue diver Jonas Taylor is recruited by a visionary Chinese oceanographer to save the crew — and the ocean itself — from this unstoppable threat: a pre-historic 75-foot-long shark known as the Megalodon.

Want our opinion? Given that Taylor is played by none other than Jason Statham, we kind of feel sorry for the shark.

The Meg costars Winston Chao, Li Bingbing, Rainn Wilson, Ruby Rose, Page Kennedy, Jessica McNamee, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Robert Taylor, Cliff Curtis, Shuya Sophia Cai, and Masi Oka.

Watch the just-released trailer for The Meg above.