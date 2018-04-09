Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman sets summer release date

Spike Lee will be back on the big screen this summer.

Focus Features announced Monday that BlacKkKlansman, the director’s provocative new film about an African-American police officer who goes undercover to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan, will open in theaters Aug. 10.

The film (previously rendered as Black Klansman) is based on the true story of Ron Stallworth, a detective with the Colorado Springs Police Department who penetrated the highest levels of the KKK in the late ’70s, through extensive phone conversations and with help from a white officer who posed as him for meetings.

As previously announced, John David Washington (the son of Denzel Washington) will portray Stallworth, while Adam Driver will play his his partner, Flip Zimmerman. The cast also includes Laura Harrier and Topher Grace.

Per Focus, the film will employ Lee’s “trademark take-no-prisoner style and humor.” Lee also teased the film Sunday on social media, posting a photo of a baseball cap with a BlacKkKlansman logo. “Git Ready Fo’ BLACKkKLANSMAN,” he wrote in the caption. “And Dat’s Da Righteous Truth,Ruth.”

Check out Lee’s post above.