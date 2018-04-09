DC's Batgirl movie lands Bumblebee writer after Joss Whedon departure

Batgirl is back on.

Christina Hodson, who wrote the upcoming Transformers spinoff Bumblebee, has been tapped to write DC’s Batgirl movie, EW has confirmed. Joss Whedon was previously on board to write and direct the film for Warner Bros., but he stepped away in February after realizing he “didn’t have a story.”

The film is said to focus on the character Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Commissioner Gordon and the most well-known iteration of Batgirl. The Hollywood Reporter first reported Hodson’s involvement.

In addition to Bumblebee, which is scheduled to hit theaters Dec. 21, Hodson previously penned the 2017 Rosario Dawson thriller Unforgettable and the Naomi Watts-starring Shut In.

Rumors began swirling late last year that Whedon would no longer be working on Batgirl after the disappointing critical performance of Justice League, which Whedon co-wrote and helped direct. Although those rumors were refuted, Whedon ultimately left Batgirl, saying that he simply couldn’t come up with a plot for the movie.

“Batgirl is such an exciting project, and Warners/DC such collaborative and supportive partners, that it took me months to realize I really didn’t have a story,” Whedon said in a statement to EW at the time. “I’m grateful to Geoff [Johns] and Toby [Emmerich] and everyone who was so welcoming when I arrived, and so understanding when I… uh, is there a sexier word for ‘failed’?”