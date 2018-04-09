Chris Pratt gushes about A Quiet Place: 'I cannot tell you how freaking dope that movie is'

John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place may be mostly silent, but it’s earning some very loud reactions on social media.

Chris Pratt posted on Instagram over the weekend to rave about the thriller, which stars Krasinski and real-life wife Emily Blunt as two parents trying to protect their family from a monstrous threat.

“I know that I’m not supposed to be driving and shooting a video at the same time, but I’m stuck in traffic,” Pratt says. “I just got out of A Quiet Place — you have to go see this movie! Just cancel your plans, stop what you’re doing, and go to the movie theater.”

“I cannot tell you how freaking dope that movie is,” he added. “That will scare the crap out of you. It’s moving, it’s inventive, it’s unlike everything you’ve ever seen. Wow. I cannot endorse this movie enough. John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, two kids, freaky f—ing monsters. You just gotta go see it.”

Krasinski directed the film, which opened this weekend to a whopping $50 million domestically, earning the second-biggest debut of 2018 (behind Black Panther). A number of other celebrities took to social media to praise A Quiet Place as well, including Elizabeth Banks, Ryan Reynolds, and Stephen King.

I’ve seen #AQuietPlace twice in one week. SEE THIS FILM! @johnkrasinski and #EmilyBlunt are my new parents. Congratulations, Ryan. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 8, 2018

A QUIET PLACE is an extraordinary piece of work. Terrific acting, but the main thing is the SILENCE, and how it makes the camera's eye open wide in a way few movies manage. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 6, 2018

Congrats @johnkrasinski on a huge weekend and an awesome movie. I loved it. So entertaining, fun scares and so emotional. #AQuietPlace — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) April 8, 2018

I hate scary movies, but I loved #AQuietPlace – well done, @johnkrasinski & Mary Poppins — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 8, 2018