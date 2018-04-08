“I have a good feeling about this.”

Everything in the new trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story is deliberately off, which seems to fit the tale of how one guy became a hero despite constantly doing the wrong thing.

It begins with something unusual for a Star Wars film — the riff of an electric guitar. We see Corellia, Han Solo’s industrial home world, and the shipyards that are constructing Imperial Star Destroyers. It’s a hardscrabble life, one our hero (if you can call him that at this point) is eager to escape.

The May 25 film, from director Ron Howard, has some heavy lifting to do. Alden Ehrenreich is taking on the iconic role originated by Harrison Ford, Donald Glover is slipping into the part of Lando Calrissian, taking over for Billy Dee Williams, and a host of new characters are being introduced.

There’s the scarred crimelord Dryden Vos (Paul Bettany); The femme fatale Qi’ra (Emilia Clarke); the low-grade hoodlums Val and Tobias Beckett (Thandie Newton and Woody Harrelson); and the fearsome droid L3-37 (Phoebe Waller-Bridge.)

Beckett tells the young Solo that once he chooses this life of crime, he can’t go back. That, as we know, turns out to be wrong, too.

But Solo seems to relish its wrongness. To savor it. We already know the rest of the story. But we’re getting a look back at just how misguided Han and Chewie once were. And we’re seeing just glimpses of pasts we never imagined. Who is the furry love-interest that Chewbacca embraces? And what became of that relationship?

The best laid plans of Wookiees and men oft oft go astray.