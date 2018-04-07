Black Panther welcomes the Avengers to Wakanda in extended Infinity War teaser

“When you said we we’re going to open Wakanda to the rest of the world, this was not what I imagined,” Okoye remarks in an extended teaser for Avengers: Infinity War. She was hoping the African nation at the center of Black Panther might host the Olympics (which, yes to all of that) or finally get a Starbucks — not welcome a band of renegade superheroes into their borders.

The latest video promo for Marvel’s grandest superhero mash-up yet is crammed with new footage. With Thanos (Josh Brolin) and his army descending on earth to claim the Infinity Stones and annihilate the planet, Steve Rogers must come out of hiding and re-team with the Avengers to stop them.

But, as Iron Man points out, “We’re gonna need some help.”

Following the events of Black Panther — which is close to surpassing Titanic as the third highest-grossing film in domestic box office history — Marvel’s heroes have landed in Wakanda. Cap reunites with his old pal Bucky Barnes (feeling pretty good considering it’s “the end of the world”) and King T’Challa rallies his forces in preparation for the impending onslaught.

“Today we don’t fight for one life, we fight for all of them,” the ruler declares.

In Avengers: Infinity War, the Mad Titan Thanos will emerge from the shadows of Marvel post-credits scenes to fulfill a mission he’s maintained since the earliest movies. Loki nabbed the Tesseract from Asgard’s vault in Thor: Ragnarok, Doctor Strange wears the Time Stone around his neck, the Mind Stone is welded into Vision’s head, The Collector obtained the Aether at the very end of Thor: The Dark World, and the Nova Corps took possession of the Power Stone in Guardians of the Galaxy. With the help of his “children” in the Black Order and an army of Outrider minions, Thanos wants them all — including the sixth and most elusive Soul Stone.

Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Chadwick Boseman, Scarlett Johansson, Danai Gurira, Sebastian Stan, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, and virtually every major actor we’ve seen so far in the Marvel universe will unite when Avengers: Infinity War hits the screen on April 27.

Watch the new teaser above.