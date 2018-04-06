Titanic to be screened on a real-life ocean liner

If you ever thought the only thing missing from your Titanic viewing was proximity to water and the decks of a real-life ship, you’re about to feel as lucky as Jack Dawson (Leonardo DiCaprio) did when he won that ticket to board the “unsinkable” vessel.

On April 21, Alamo Drafthouse and Rolling Roadhouse are welcoming avid fans of the 1997 blockbuster on board The Queen Mary ocean liner in Long Beach, Calif., to watch the flick under the stars without the icy winds (and icebergs) of the North Atlantic.

“We will never let go of the story of Jack, Rose, and the ‘Ship of Dreams,'” Henri Mazza, Alamo Drafthouse Vice President of Large Events, said in a statement. “So we can’t wait to celebrate this landmark film in the most amazing way imaginable.”

After 1001 crossings of the Atlantic, The Queen Mary (an 88-year-old ocean liner that was built, like the Titanic, for the Cunard/White Star Line) is now a hotel and museum. As part of the experience, ticket holders will also receive a self-guided tour of the huge ship, as well as access to the museum and a look at the Titanic exhibit.

Head here for tickets if you want to add the threat of actual sinking to your movie-watching experience.