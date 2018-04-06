Sylvester Stallone returns to Philadelphia Rocky statue with new plaque

Amidst ongoing filming for Creed 2 in Philadelphia, Sylvester Stallone returned to the famous “Rocky steps” outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art to place a commemorative plaque and strike the classic arms-raised pose.

“This is a dedication of a plaque that was made for the statue 12 years ago, but believe it or not, it had been missed placed [sic],” Stallone wrote in an Instagram post featuring video of himself and Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney at the statue. “Well, it was found and I want to thank the Mayor Jim Kenney and his staff, the Philadelphia Police Department, and of course the loyal fans that braved the cold. Keep punching, Philly.”

The plaque contains a version of a quote from 2006’s Rocky Balboa: “It’s not how hard you hit, it’s how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward — that’s how winning is done.” It is dedicated to “the great city of Philadelphia and brotherhood of its people.”

Stallone, Michael B. Jordan, and Tessa Thompson are all returning for Creed 2, though the sequel will be directed by Steven Caple Jr. (The Land) rather than Ryan Coogler. New to the scene is professional boxer Florian Munteanu, who will be playing the son of Rocky IV villain Ivan Drago. Creed 2 is currently set to hit theaters on Nov. 21.