Legally Blonde: The Elle Woods line that saved one viewer's life

When Legally Blonde hit theaters in 2001, its impact was immediate, whether we’re talking about viewers who started carrying their small dogs in purses, viewers who ran out to buy Elle’s orange MacBook, or the even more ambitious viewers who decided maybe they’d try their hand at law school. But one viewer, in particular, walked away from the film saying that it saved his life.

“I got an email from a guy who said that he was really depressed and was about to hurt himself when a friend called and asked him to go dancing,” Legally Blonde co-writer Karen McCullah tells EW. “He said no, he didn’t want to go out. And then after he hung up the phone, he remembered the line, ‘Exercise gives you endorphins. Endorphins make you happy.’ So he called the friend back, went dancing, had a great time, decided not to kill himself, and wrote me a letter saying, ‘That line saved my life.'”

That line was spoken by Elle as she explained why she believed Brooke Windham to be innocent: “Exercise gives you endorphins. Endorphins make you happy. Happy people just don’t shoot their husbands.” And the writers had no idea the impact it would end up having. As McCullah says, “What an offhand line to end up being so meaningful to someone. That blew my mind.”