The First Purge trailer shows where the horrors all began

We’ve seen what The Purge can do to people. Now, see how Marisa Tomei started it all.

The first trailer for The First Purge, the fourth installment of The Purge horror franchise, shows how this experiment in horror began when a doctor and The New Founding Fathers introduced a novel idea: What if all crime was legal for 12 hours every year? Would it help reduce crime rates? At least, that’s what they told the public.

The First Purge sees this form of “legalized crime” play out in an isolated segment of the population, and despite harsh opposition from the public, they come to realize “human nature does not obey the laws of politics.”

The ongoing story of the franchise has always held overtones of marginalized communities being sabotaged by their own government. With The First Purge, we see how the black community, one that refused to participate, didn’t have a fighting chance because The NFF secretly sent in soldiers disguised as citizens to spur everything on.

“Our neighborhood is under siege from a government who doesn’t a s— about any of us,” they say.

We know how this all plays out due to the existence of The Purge, The Purge: Anarchy, and The Purge: Election Year. But who will survive the first night?

Gerard McMurray (Burning Sands) directed The First Purge, based on a screenplay written by James DeMonaco, who wrote and directed the previous films. Y’Lan Noel, Lex Scott Davis, Joivan Wade, and Luna Lauren Velez star.

The film will arrive in theaters on July 4 — Independence Day.