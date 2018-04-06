Doctor Strange could soon open 'portals between dimensions' at Disneyland Resort

The Sorcerer Supreme might soon be cozying up at the House of Mouse.

Following Disney’s March 20 announcement that a Marvel-themed land was in the works at the Disneyland Resort, the Disney Parks Blog confirmed Thursday that guests will be able to get up close and personal with beloved comic book character Doctor Strange — portrayed by Benedict Cumberbatch in the 2016 box office hit of the same name — at Disney California Adventure in the near future.

“Guests will soon get a glimpse into his magical, mind-bending world when he appears for the first time,” at the 17-year-old theme park, the blog reads. “Doctor Strange travels great distances in an instant by opening portals between dimensions. There’s no telling where and when he might appear.”

Specific details regarding Doctor Strange’s placement inside the park have yet to be announced, though the news comes as Disney continues to increase the presence of Marvel characters at its theme park locations around the world. Disneyland Paris’ second gate, Walt Disney Studios, is set to open a Marvel-themed area in 2020, as is Hong Kong Disneyland. A Guardians of the Galaxy-themed roller coaster is on track to open at Disney World’s Epcot park in 2021.

Across the last decade, California Adventure underwent an extensive $1.1 billion overhaul in an effort to bring more Disney and Pixar properties to visitors, including elaborate rides and attractions based on Toy Story, Cars, and The Little Mermaid. Last year, the park’s popular Tower of Terror attraction underwent a lengthy refurbishment, later reopening with a Marvel twist as Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: BREAKOUT!