6 Balloons is Abbi Jacobson as you've never seen her before

There are plenty of Hollywood movies about drug addiction, but in 6 Balloons, the quiet drama from Marja-Lewis Ryan has a different focus: rather than follow the addict, the film instead devotes its attention to Katie (Abbi Jacobson) the sister of heroin-addict Seth (Dave Franco), who both struggles to defeat and enables her brother’s addiction.
For Jacobson, a comedic actress most famous for her role as half of the Broad City duo, the role is a major shift — a surprise, even — in terms of the way audiences usually see her. “I think so, too,” Jacobson tells EW. “I have no idea what people are going to think. I think people might think when they click this that this is a comedy.”
Although both Jacobson and Franco’s IMDb profiles feature Neighbors 2, The Lego Ninjago Movie, and Bojack Horseman, 6 Balloons represents the first time the actors have actually ever worked together. “We met on this project,” Jacobson explains. “We were both in Neighbors, but I was pretty quick — I didn’t work with him on that. And we had both been recording Lego for like a year, but you do that independently. So we met for dinner for this project, and when we were doing rehearsals, and just really hit it off. It’s so funny though; we’ve been in all of these things together but not even together.”
So what’s next for the Jacobson now that she’s proven herself a master of versatility?
“Only drama,” Jacobson deadpans. “Only drama now! Don’t send me any comedies!”
6 Balloons is now available on Netflix.
