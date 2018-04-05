Adam Driver gets unreal in trailer for Terry Gilliam's The Man Who Killed Don Quixote

Clark Collis
April 05, 2018 AT 02:31 PM EDT

Very few movies can claim a longer production history than The Man Who Killed Don Quixote, filmmaker Terry Gilliam’s loose adaptation of Miguel de Cervantes’ novel Don Quixote, which the director originally started making with actors Jean Rochefort and Johnny Depp way back in the late ’90s, before he was forced to abandon the project.

Over the years, Gilliam has repeatedly attempted to get the movie back on track, casting a small army of actors as the film’s two leads — Cervantes’ titular delusional hero and a version of Don’s more grounded sidekick, Sancho Panza — from Robert Duvall and Michael Palin to Ewan McGregor and Jack O’Connell. Now, two decades on, the director has apparently finished the movie with Gilliam’s Brazil star Jonathan Pryce and Adam Driver.

Watch a just-released French trailer for The Man Who Killed Don Quixote, above.

