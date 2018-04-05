Kristen Bell shares an update on Frozen 2

Preparations for Frozen 2 are beginning to snowball.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Bell shared an update on the anticipated Disney sequel.

Bell, who reprises her role as Anna from the 2013 animated film (and last year’s featurette Olaf’s Frozen Adventure), says she’s recorded her lines for Frozen 2 — but that’s about all she can say.

“I have recorded the movie,” she told Ellen DeGeneres. “There will be edits before it’s finished but I know the songs, I know the story, it’s very good — I can’t say much more than that or I’ll get in trouble!”

Idina Menzel is also returning for the sequel as the voice of Elsa, as are Josh Gad as Olaf and Jonathan Groff as Kristoff. Frozen directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck and songwriting duo Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez are also back on board for the new project.

“[I’m] excited to be in it and that creative team is also just so amazing, so I’m excited to get back in a room with them and play around,” Groff told EW over the summer. “The four of them are such an awesome team and I really, really love them.”

Frozen 2 will be released on Nov. 27, 2019. Watch Bell discuss the film in the clip above.