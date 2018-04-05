In the Heights creators regain movie rights from The Weinstein Co.

In the Heights creators Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes have regained the rights to their Tony-winning musical, after calling on The Weinstein Co. to drop a planned movie adaptation.

A film version of In the Heights has been in the works for years, with TWC picking up the rights in 2016. At the time, original book writer Hudes was returning to write the screenplay, with Jon M. Chu on board to direct. When Harvey Weinstein was fired after the revelation of dozens of sexual misconduct allegations against him, both Miranda and Hudes spoke out and asked TWC to drop the project. (Weinstein has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.)

Now, EW has learned that Miranda and Hudes have regained the rights after TWC failed to start production before the end of 2017. TWC has since filed for bankruptcy.

Deadline first reported the news, adding that In the Heights may find a new home with another studio like Warner Bros. or Disney (which is producing Miranda’s upcoming Mary Poppins Returns).

In October, Hudes released a statement publicly asking TWC to release the rights to In the Heights.

“As a woman, I can no longer do business with The Weinstein Company,” she wrote. “To those women who suffered directly at Harvey’s hands, I extend my sincerest compassion and support. Unfortunately, my musical In the Heights is tied up in the company. In the Heights is part of my heart and soul. I created it about respect, community, and solidarity. I hope The Weinstein Company has enough grace, in the wake of these revelations, to respect my stand as a woman, and to allow us to extricate In the Heights from them. In the Heights deserves a fresh start in a studio where I’ll feel safe (as will my actors and collaborators).”

In the Heights premiered on Broadway in 2008 with a book by Hudes and music and lyrics by Miranda. The show took home four Tony Awards, including Best Musical, as well as a Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album.