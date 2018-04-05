Maggie Smith joins other Harry Potter vets for Hogwarts Mystery mobile game

Maggie Smith is returning to Hogwarts as Professor McGonagall, albeit in virtual form. The great Dame is joining a number of Harry Potter movie actors who will be lending their voices to characters in the new Harry Potter mobile game, Hogwarts Mystery.

Smith will again voice the school’s resident transfiguration professor, alongside Warwick Davis returning as Professor Flitwick (charms). Sally Mortemore will also voice Irma Prince (librarian), while Gemma Jones voices Madam Pomfrey (nurse), Zoe Wanamaker voices Madam Hooch (flying coach), and Michael Gambon will maintain his post as Hogwarts headmaster, Professor Dumbledore.

“If I could attend Hogwarts as a student, I would be most excited to attend the potions class taught by Severus because it is the most exotic,” Smith remarked in a statement.

Accompanying the voice cast announcement is the official release date! Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery will debut on iOS and Android platforms on Wednesday, April 25.

The game offers Harry Potters fans the experience of attending Hogwarts in a digital space. Players will be able to choose their own Hogwarts house, learn spells and potions, interact with faculty, explore the grounds, form friendships, and form enemies.

“Our goal with Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is to make players really feel for the first time like they’re attending Hogwarts,” Chris DeWolfe, co-founder and CEO of Jam City, said. “By including these iconic and incredibly talented actors in the game, we come one step closer to truly giving fans their own Hogwarts experience.”