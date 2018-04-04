Star Wars: Simon Pegg says J.J. Abrams had a more 'relevant lineage' planned for Rey

Star Wars: The Last Jedi seemingly put to rest the mystery of who Rey’s parents are, but according to Simon Pegg, J.J. Abrams originally had a more “relevant lineage” in mind.

During an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Pegg, who played Unkar Plutt in Abrams’ Star Wars: The Force Awakens, admitted that he was “surprised” the director was coming back for the forthcoming Episode IX. Abrams passed the lightsaber to Rian Johnson for December’s The Last Jedi, in which Rey (played by Daisy Ridley) admits to Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) that she’s from nowhere special. That ruined countless internet theories — and apparently threw a wrench into Abrams’ plans.

“I know what J.J. kind of intended, well, at least what was sort of being chucked around,” Pegg said. “I think that’s kind of been undone slightly by the last one.”

After joking that Plutt is Rey’s real father, Pegg continued, “There was some talk about, you know, a kind of relevant lineage for her. But I honestly don’t know, and I don’t know if anybody knows. We shall see.”

