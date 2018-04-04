Woman crushes Reese Witherspoon Jeopardy! category, is congratulated by Reese herself

You know you’ve had a successful career when you win an Oscar get your own Jeopardy! category. And for Reese Witherspoon, that moment came on Monday’s episode when the category was none other than Reese Witherspoon Movies.

On the list were five of Witherspoon’s biggest films, including Legally Blonde, Election, Wild, Sweet Home Alabama, and Walk the Line (a.k.a. the film that earned Witherspoon her Oscar). And when a contestant named Daniel couldn’t get the first one right — it was Walk the Line — his fellow contestant, Emily, took over the category. And from there, she never let go.

Emily blazed through the entire category, getting every answer correct. And that’s why she earned herself a congratulations from Witherspoon herself. Witherspoon posted the clip on Twitter to give Emily some much-deserved props and tell Daniel, “You gotta be quicker than that!” See her tweet below: