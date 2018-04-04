MoviePass is back available at all AMC locations

The standoff between AMC and MoviePass has ended.

After previously pulling its movie subscription service from several of the most popular AMC locations, MoviePass has relented and added them back to its list of the available theaters, EW has confirmed.

Back in January, Moviepass, which allows subscribers to see one movie per day for as low as $6.95 a month, abruptly stopped servicing 10 large AMC theaters in Los Angeles, New York, and other major cities.

To help its own costs, MoviePass has sought reduced ticket prices from theater chains, a request that AMC has reportedly refused to accommodate.

AMC also threatened take legal action against MoviePass last August, when the service slashed its monthly price to $9.95 (from $15-$50). At the time, the theater chain called MoviePass a “small fringe player” with an “unsustainable” business model.