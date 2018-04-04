Dwayne Johnson on Vin Diesel feud: 'I wish him all the best'

More than a year after Dwayne Johnson sparred with Vin Diesel behind the scenes of The Fate of the Furious, the Rampage star is sending his best wishes to his former costar — though he doesn’t exactly hold no ill will.

Commenting on their feud in a new interview with Rolling Stone, Johnson said, “Right now I’m concentrating on making the [Fast & Furious] spin-off as good as it can be,” referring to his scheduled film with Jason Statham. “But I wish him all the best, and I harbor no ill will there, just because of the clarity we have.”

He then added, “Actually, you can erase that last part about ‘no ill will.’ We’ll just keep it with the clarity.”

During production on the franchise’s eighth installment in 2016, Johnson made comments on Instagram that referred to some of his male coworkers as “candy asses.” He wrote, “When you watch this movie next April and it seems like I’m not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legit boiling — you’re right.”

Reports then surfaced that Johnson had been directing those comments to Diesel, who’s been the face of the Fast franchise since the beginning. Since then, both actors have addressed the situation without getting too detailed.

“I was very clear with what I said. I’ve been in the game a long time,” Johnson told The Los Angeles Times in November 2016. “Would Universal [Pictures] have preferred that didn’t happen? Sure, we talked about it. The irony is after that and as they do their tracking and all their analysis, the interest shot through the roof to a whole other level.”

Johnson confirmed to Rolling Stone that he and Diesel “were not in any scenes together” in The Fate of the Furious and that “clarity” he spoke of earlier came during “a few discussions” and “an important face-to-face” with Diesel in his trailer.

“What I came to realize is that we have a fundamental difference in philosophies on how we approach moviemaking and collaborating,” the Hobbs actor said. “It took me some time, but I’m grateful for that clarity. Whether we work together again or not.”

Reps for Diesel did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment, though Diesel himself addressed the matter in a 2017 interview.

“I don’t think the world really realizes how close we are, in a weird way,” he told USA Today of Johnson. “I think some things may be blown out of proportion. I don’t think that was his intention. I know he appreciates how much I work [for] this franchise. In my house, he’s Uncle Dwayne.”

“I’m always rooting for Dwayne,” he added. “I’m the first multicultural megastar in Hollywood. They didn’t exist. To see another multicultural star come up is something I am very proud of.”