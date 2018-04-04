Deadpool goes pink to fight cancer with charity contest

Deadpool, by way of Ryan Reynolds, has “a big ol’ heart on” for cancer. That’s why the foulmouthed merc from Deadpool 2 is partnering up with the non-profit organization LetsFCancer to give away a pink version of his super suit.

Sitting on his movie-accurate couch and stroking his favorite unicorn plushie, Deadpool sports the new blushing suit to explain this unique offer. “I’m gonna donate the very suit off my back, while giving you a chance to own some movie marketing memorabilia,” he says in a video.

Wade Wilson suggests you incorporate the suit into your everyday wardrobe, welcome it into your BDSM room, or use it as a scarecrow — just as long as you’re contributing to the Omaze campaign, the decision is yours.

Through Omaze, fans can donate a minimum of $10 to enter for the chance to win this pink suit. The more money you donate, the more added goodies you’re gonna get, like a signed Blu-ray combo pack of the first Deadpool movie or a signed poster. All the details can be found on the official Omaze campaign webpage.

Proceeds will go to support LetsFCancer, which spearheads programs and events to support cancer patients, promotes early detection initiatives, and creates a network for the cancer community to be heard.

“This is one fight where everyone can be a superhero,” Deadpool says. “No superpowers, capes, or lame CG costumes needed — just your money. Seriously, we need that. These suits aren’t cheap.”

Reynolds will return as the Merc with the Mouth in Deadpool 2, also featuring Josh Brolin as Cable, Zazie Beetz as Domino, and the formation of comic book super-team X-Force. The film will open in theaters on May 18.