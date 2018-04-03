The Beatles' Yellow Submarine to return to theaters for 50th anniversary

All aboard! The Beatles’ Yellow Submarine is returning to theaters.

In celebration of Yellow Submarine‘s 50th anniversary, the animated classic will be re-released in theaters this July, it was announced Tuesday. The film was restored in 4k digital resolution, with all of the digital clean-up done by hand to preserve the original hand-drawn animation. The film’s score and songs were also restored in 5.1 stereo surround sound, including the soundtrack’s original tunes, “Only a Northern Song,” “All Together Now,” “It’s All Too Much,” and “Hey Bulldog.”

Apple Corps Ltd. and UMG have teamed up to produce the event along with Abramorama, with whom Apple partnered on Ron Howard’s documentary The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years. “We’re thrilled to have the privilege of bringing Yellow Submarine back to the big screen so that 3 generations of happy Beatles fans can enjoy the ground-breaking animation and classic tunes and that have long been part of our collective cultural DNA,” said Abramorama CEO Richard Abramowitz in a news release.

The 1968 film, inspired by the Lennon/McCartney song of the same name, was directed by George Dunning, and written by Lee Minoff, Al Brodax, Jack Mendelsohn, and Erich Segal.

The film will return to theaters this summer; more information can be found on the Yellow Submarine website. Watch the event trailer above.