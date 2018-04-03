Logan Marshall-Green gets a killer Upgrade in trailer for Blumhouse sci-fi movie

In the new science fiction movie Upgrade (out June 1), Logan Marshall Green (Prometheus, The Invitation) plays a man named Grey Trace, whose wife is killed in a brutal mugging that also leaves him paralyzed. Then, Trace is approached approached by a billionaire inventor with an experimental cure that will “upgrade” his body. The cure — an Artificial Intelligence implant called STEM — gives Grey physical abilities beyond anything he has previously experienced and the ability to relentlessly claim vengeance against those who murdered his wife and left him for dead.

Upgrade is written and directed by Leigh Whannell — whose credits include penning the original Saw and all of the Insidious films so far —and costars Betty Gabriel from Get Out. The film will be released in theaters on June 1.

Watch the trailer above.