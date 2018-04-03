Martin Freeman has a precious Cargo in trailer for virus-apocalypse movie

Do you love horror movies and Martin Freeman? Then you are about to start living your very best life with not just one but two terror tales starring the Sherlock and Hobbit actor coming down the pipe.

April 20 sees the release of the Freeman-featuring anthology horror movie Ghost Stories, while on May 18 Netflix will premiere the apocalypse-set Cargo, the trailer for which has just been released. Directed by Yolanda Ramke and Ben Howling and written by Ramke, Cargo stars Freeman as a father desperate to protect his infant daughter from the dangers of a pandemic-afflicted world — not least his infected character’s own changing nature. The film’s cast also includes Natasha Wanganeen and David Gulpilil.

Cargo will receive its international premiere at the upcoming Tribeca Film Festival ahead of its release next month. Watch the film’s trailer above.