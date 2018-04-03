James Cameron's first film, Piranha II: The Spawning, coming to Blu-ray in July

Horror-centric imprint Scream Factory has announced that it will release James Cameron’s directorial debut, Piranha II: The Spawning, on Blu-ray on July 31. Scream Factory had previously planned to release the Avatar filmmaker’s 1981 sequel to Joe Dante’s Piranha last January, but unforeseen issues forced a delay. According to a statement on the imprint’s Facebook page, those issues have now been resolved.

Piranha II: The Spawning (a.k.a. Piranha II: Flying Killers) stars Tricia O’Neil as a scuba instructor at a Caribbean resort who discovers that mutated flying fish are responsible for the death of a diver. The film’s cast also includes Lance Henriksen, who would collaborate with Cameron again on 1984’s The Terminator and 1986’s Aliens.

“[Cameron] was very serious and concerned that everything looked fantastic,” Henriksen told EW in 2010, recalling the director’s work onPiranha II. “The thing is that Jim, being the kind of guy he is — as history shows — did the very best job that he could do. He spent a lot of his time in his room making more fish. Rubber fish! He worked his heart out because this was his first film.”

Piranha II actress Carole Davis would also recall being impressed with Cameron when EW spoke with her in 2010 (“You could tell this guy was a real filmmaker”) but remembered her death scene in the film as being maybe not a pinnacle of the filmmaker’s career. “The so-called ‘flying fish’ are ripping out my esophagus,” said Davis. “But the piranhas weren’t flying, they were attached to sticks. These people are standing just out of frame pumping fake blood through this prosthetic esophagus, and there’s a local guy shoving this very hard plastic fish at me. I was bruised for a month. This is so far from Avatar.”

Shout Factory

You can pre-order Piranha II: The Spawning at the Shout! Factory website.